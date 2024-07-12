Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Stake Lowered by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación makes up approximately 4.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,776 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 570,449 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 388,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $775.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.01.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

