Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.20

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 157512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

CRBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

