Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.97. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,576,863 shares traded.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

