Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 62,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,885. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

