COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

CICOY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 23,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.