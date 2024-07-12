Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $842.90. 3,284,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $827.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.35.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.33.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

