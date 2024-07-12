Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $900.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $796.56.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $846.59 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.