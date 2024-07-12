Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Trimmed by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 944,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

