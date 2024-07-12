Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $355.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

