Covestro (ETR:1COV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.66

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.66 ($60.50) and last traded at €54.64 ($59.39), with a volume of 619562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €55.32 ($60.13).

Covestro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €50.72 and its 200 day moving average is €49.93.

Covestro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.