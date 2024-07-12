Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.38. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $153.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12. The company has a market cap of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of 194.15 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.4424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.19%.

