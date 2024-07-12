Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.16

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 11128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,736.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,642. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 404,443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after buying an additional 38,523 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

