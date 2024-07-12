Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.08.

CRNX stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,642. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

