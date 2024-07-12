Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.31.

CCK stock opened at $74.60 on Monday. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Crown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 167.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Crown by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Crown by 5.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 505,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 293.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 230,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 171,641 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

