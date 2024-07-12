Crown Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,986 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the typical volume of 997 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Crown by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Crown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Trading Up 1.9 %

CCK stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 954,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.