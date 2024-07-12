CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 13th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.75 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.