CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.