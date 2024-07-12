CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

