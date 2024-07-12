CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 753,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,665. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

