CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.39.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
