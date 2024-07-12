Custos Family Office LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Custos Family Office LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,697,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,583,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $60.32. 3,334,410 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

