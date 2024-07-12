Custos Family Office LLC Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $56.89. 3,453,396 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

