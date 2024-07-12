Custos Family Office LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Custos Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 6.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,845,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,025,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,842,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. 1,279,368 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

