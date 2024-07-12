CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 268.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 75,559 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

