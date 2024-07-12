Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Purchases A$24,000.00 in Stock

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM – Get Free Report) insider Gary Comb acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($16,216.22).

Cyprium Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Limited engages in the identifying, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Nifty Copper mine located on the western edge of the Great Sandy Desert in the north-eastern Pilbara region, Western Australia.

