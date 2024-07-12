D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
D2L Stock Performance
Shares of D2L stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$9.04. 875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286. D2L has a 1-year low of C$4.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.31.
About D2L
