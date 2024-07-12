Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daihen Price Performance
Shares of DAIPF stock remained flat at C$32.31 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.31. Daihen has a 12 month low of C$28.08 and a 12 month high of C$38.00.
About Daihen
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daihen
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.