Davidson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after acquiring an additional 497,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $944.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $948.71. The company has a market cap of $897.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

