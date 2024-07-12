Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of DAWN opened at $15.10 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,434.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,830. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

