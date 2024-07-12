Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Analysts anticipate that Decibel Cannabis will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

