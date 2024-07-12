Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in June

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,770. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.