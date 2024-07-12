Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in June

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,770. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.