Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $9.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after acquiring an additional 595,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $640.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.