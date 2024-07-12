Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells $17,662.50 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $17,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $18,105.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $20,730.00.

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

