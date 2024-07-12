Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

