DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of XRAY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

