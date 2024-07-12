Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 408.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,235 shares during the quarter. SuRo Capital makes up approximately 1.7% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of SuRo Capital worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSSS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 152,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,915. The company has a current ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 316.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

