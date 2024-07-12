Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 0.5% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 92.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 794,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 381,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,364,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986,095. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $634,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,494,233 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,641. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

