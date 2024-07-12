Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $274,695.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $274,695.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOUN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 108,115,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,154,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

