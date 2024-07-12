Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $61.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

NYSE:OMF opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 608.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 432,492 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

