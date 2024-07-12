Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.