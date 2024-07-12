Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

