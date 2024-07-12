Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.20

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 9607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$336.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4669388 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740. Company insiders own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

