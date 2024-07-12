Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 329.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFGX. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 927.7% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Featured Articles

