Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 95,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 56,743 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

