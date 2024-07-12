Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.47

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 620258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $694.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $316,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.