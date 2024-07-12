dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

dotdigital Group stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading hours on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

