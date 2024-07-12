dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
dotdigital Group stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading hours on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.