Duality Advisers LP Acquires 6,236 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 250,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

