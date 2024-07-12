Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

