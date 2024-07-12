Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 43,725 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,642,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,106 shares of company stock worth $2,246,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 647,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,734. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

