Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,389 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $58,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $37,583,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $15,317,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.13. 283,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,315. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

