Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 64,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 4,469,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.